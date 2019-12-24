Our Recent Posts
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Tags
December 24, 2019
Trainwreck Tonight is back for episode 154: GRITSMAS EDITION. In their biggest crossover episode yet, the Wrecking Crew is joined by Scapetalk just in time to get jolly for the holidays. They break down a near One Buffalo weekend, Scapetalk’s social status and partake...
December 23, 2019
Folks!!! The Wrecking Crew is back with another episode of The Thomas Takeover Postgame Show as Ryan Thomas, Degenerate Al, and DJ Supreme recap the Bills 24-17 defeat at the hands of the Patriots. The Bills are now 10-5 and after clinching a playoff spot last week aga...
December 18, 2019
FOLKS, the Buffalo Bills have clinched the playoffs for the second time in three years and we are joined by ESPN Analyst Marcel Louis-Jacques to recap the Week 15 madness. MLJ shares his reaction on the big Bills W in Pittsburgh, his opinions on the Bills Mafia from a...
December 9, 2019
FOLKS! The Wrecking Crew is back with our latest episode of the Thomas Takeover Postgame Show with Ryan Thomas, Degenerate Al and DJ Supreme to recap the Buffalo Bills' bitter 24-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite falling to 9-4 on the season, the Bills are still...
December 8, 2019
Unlike last season where November was undoubtedly the Sabres’ best month, this season the month of November was one that was largely forgettable. In the nine-game stretch spanning from the 4-2 home win over the Senators to the 2-1 overtime loss in Toronto last Saturda...
December 5, 2019
1. Boston Bruins (20-3-5)
The Bruins are on an absolute tear. Winners of eight straight contests and yet to lose a game at TD Garden through 16 games, the 2019 Stanley Cup finalists already look poised to make another deep run in the postseason. David Pastrnak is sco...
December 5, 2019
FOLKS, the Wrecking Crew is back to discuss the Sabres' recent successes, UB Football going Bowling in the Bahamas, legalized sports gambling in WNY and preview the MASSIVE Bills vs Ravens Week 14 matchup in Orchard Park. Also, the Crew carries out some live investigat...
December 1, 2019
FOLKS!!! The Wrecking Crew is FIRED UP after the Buffalo Bills put the Dallas Cowboys on blast and the AFC on notice with a dominant, 26-15 win on Thanksgiving Day!
The National Media might not give the 9-3 Buffalo Bills the credit that they deserve, but Ryan Thomas, De...
November 25, 2019
FOLKS! Tune in for another episode of The Thomas Takeover Postgame show as Ryan Thomas, Degenerate Al, and DJ Supreme recap the Buffalo Bills 20-3 victory against the Denver Broncos. Bills move to 8-3 on the season for the first time since 1996. With the win against De...
November 22, 2019
|
How did we get here?
Myles Garrett dragged Mason Rudolph to the ground on a late hit.
Rudolph tried to take Garrett's helmet off.
Garrett successfully took of Rudolph's helmet.
Maurkice Pouncey runs to break them apart.
Garrett attempts to put Rudolph's helmet back on bec...